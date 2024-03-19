HQ Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

No. of Employees: 33,000

CEO: Khalid Al-Falih

Website URL: https://www.se.com.sa

Revenue: $20.1bn

Keywords & Services: electricity generation, power distribution, energy solutions, smart grids, renewable energy

Founded in 2000, Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s energy sector. Headquartered in Riyadh, SEC plays a pivotal role in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric power across the Kingdom. Under the leadership of CEO Khalid Al-Falih, the company is committed to ensuring the reliable delivery of electricity to meet the growing demands of both residential and commercial customers.

With a workforce of 33,000 dedicated employees, SEC is at the forefront of the energy sector, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency. The company is heavily invested in the development and implementation of smart grids and renewable energy solutions, aiming to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives. This strategic focus not only helps in reducing the carbon footprint but also in promoting sustainable energy practices.

Saudi Electricity Company’s extensive service portfolio encompasses electricity generation, power distribution, and comprehensive energy solutions. By integrating advanced technologies and innovative practices, SEC is driving the future of energy in Saudi Arabia. The company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver high-quality power solutions, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic growth and development.