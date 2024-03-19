Schlumberger is a leading provider of technology for reservoir characterisation, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, Schlumberger's innovative services and products span the lifecycle of oilfield operations, from exploration through production and beyond.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, USA, Schlumberger employs a diverse workforce that collaborates with customers to create value through integrated project management and information solutions. The company leverages advanced technology and data analytics to optimise performance and improve efficiencies in operations worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Olivier Le Peuch, Schlumberger continues to push the boundaries of technology and innovation. The company's comprehensive offerings include oilfield services, drilling, reservoir characterisation, completion services, production services, integrated project management, and software and information management, making it a trusted partner in the global energy sector.