Founded in 1970, SCOR is a global leader in the reinsurance sector, providing a wide array of innovative risk management solutions. Headquartered in Paris, France, the company operates on a global scale, aiming to offer high-quality reinsurance services that help their clients manage and mitigate risks effectively.

SCOR prides itself on its commitment to building long-term relationships with its clients by offering tailored solutions across life reinsurance and property and casualty reinsurance. The firm's expertise and extensive knowledge enable it to deliver financial stability and security to its partners, ensuring robust risk management and insurance solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Laurent Rousseau, SCOR continues to expand its global footprint and influence in the reinsurance market. With a diverse team of 4200 employees, the company remains dedicated to its mission of protecting people and businesses from unforeseen risks, ensuring a more secure future for all stakeholders.