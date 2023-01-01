Profile Picture

The Digital Health and Care team work to ensure that the health and care needs of the people of Scotland benefit fully from digital and data developments and innovation. We are responsible for, leading on policy and strategy, informed by the latest innovations and research, transforming services through the implementation and spread of digital services and technology, and providing expertise on information governance, assurance and cyber security.
Executives in Scottish Government

Jonathan Cameron

Interim Director of Digital Health and Care, Scottish Government

