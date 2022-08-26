Servier Pharmaceuticals

Servier Pharmaceuticals is a privately held pharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston with a passion for innovation and improving the lives of patients, their families, and caregivers around the world.

Servier Pharmaceuticals is founded on the principle of serving and governed by an independent non-profit foundation. With this unique operating model, the company can devote its energy toward putting patients and caregivers first. In fact, Servier re-invests 25 percent of revenue into research and development (R&D) each year, allocating more than 50% of its R&D to cancer research.