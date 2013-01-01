Profile Picture

Shell

Profile Picture

Sander Voorn is the Source to Contract Digital & Process Transformation design manager at Shell where he has led the S2C digital transformation over the past 4 years. During this time the S2C cycle-time was reduced by over 25% and major resourcing efficiency gains were realised.  Prior to this, he developed and implemented Shell’s Supplier Performance Management best practices for its Arctic operations. Ensuring safe and efficient performance throughout its supply chain.

Sander’s first global digital transformation was in 2005 when he developed a global programme for the sourcing and management of Shell’s 10,000+ Contingent workforce. The transparency and control this enabled reduced Contingent Workforce cost by USD 60 Mln+ annually.

Visit Partner Website

Articles with Shell

View All

Shell Energy & NSG strike decarbonisation partnership

Shell Energy is empowering customers’ decarbonisation journeys by providing innovative, reliable, and cleaner energy solutions

Company Reports with Shell

View All
Featured

How Shell’s S2C digitalisation and AI boosts productivity

Through its Digitalisation, Automation and AI systems in procurement Shell is receiving global recognition for its productivity & growing ethical standards

Read more

Interviews with Shell

View All
Featured

Sander Voorn

S2C Digital & Process Transformation Design Manager, Shell

Read more

Videos with Shell

View All
Featured

Shell Energy & NSG Strike Decarbonisation Partnership

Featured

How Shell’s S2C digitalisation and AI boosts productivity

Executives in Shell

View All

Sander Voorn

S2C Digital & Process Transformation Design Manager

Read more