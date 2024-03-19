Profile Picture
The Simón Bolívar Foundation (Foundation) is the private non-profit foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corporation with a core mission to improve the health of vulnerable individuals affected by disaster, conflict and poverty, with special attention to children and mothers in and from Venezuela. The Foundation works to achieve this mission by helping to empower people and communities through a variety of programmes, including providing access to healthcare in Venezuela, Latin America and the United States.

SBF: Delivering Charitable Relief to populations in need

Mariela Poleo, President of the Simón Bolívar Foundation, leads a new strategy serving Venezuelans and other vulnerable populations

Mariela Poleo

President of the Simón Bolívar Foundation

Simón Bolívar Foundation’s Humanitarian Mission

