Specsavers

Specsavers Optical Group Ltd is a family-run business which was set up more than 30 years ago. We work together with our store partners to provide the best value optometry, audiology and other healthcare services for our customers. The multinational business offers services in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Spain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada employing more than 35,000 people who work across more than 2,000 stores, as well as in our support offices and throughout the supply chain.