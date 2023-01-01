Spring Branch

At the heart of the Spring Branch Community is its schools. Since its creation as a suburban school district in the 1940s, Spring Branch Independent School District has been nationally renowned for providing quality education to the more than 180,000 residents of the city of Houston and the six incorporated villages surrounded by the city - Bunker Hill, Hedwig, Hilshire, Hunters Creek, Piney Point and Spring Valley. The district's dedication to small neighbourhood schools is credited with contributing to the success of its schools and its students. Each school day, the district welcomes more than 33,000 students through the doors of its 47 campuses. Spring Branch ISD believes that every child has the potential to meet high expectations in the right environment and that the entire community has the responsibility to provide that environment for all children. Our goal, known as Spring Branch T-2-4, inspires our students, educators, families, and community with one clear vision for student success.