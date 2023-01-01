Stack Infra

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. It delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions to meet the needs of hyperscale and enterprise companies.

Of STACK’s 23 global operating markets, seven are in EMEA, following the 2021-2022 acquisition and rebranding of three well-established businesses in the Nordics, Italy and Switzerland respectively, and a subsequent expansion into Germany. STACK will continue to expand its portfolio at a significant pace over the coming years amid strong market demands, particularly from its global hyperscale client base.

STACK’s team is comprised of industry-leading professionals with decades of experience. And with a clear understanding of the challenges that come when industry growth and market demand outpace existing infrastructure, STACK is delivering critical capacity with a strong client focus and commitment to excellence.