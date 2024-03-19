Company Profile

State Street Corporation, founded in 1792, stands as one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company has a rich history of supporting clients to achieve their investment objectives through a blend of asset management, investment services, and data-driven insights.

With a workforce of 41,000 employees, State Street delivers comprehensive financial solutions that encompass advisory services, research, and trading solutions. The firm's commitment to innovation and technology ensures that it remains at the forefront of providing cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Under the leadership of CEO Ronald O'Hanley, State Street continues to enhance its service offerings, leveraging data analytics to drive better investment outcomes. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced technology, State Street is dedicated to helping clients navigate the complexities of the global financial landscape.