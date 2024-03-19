Kuwait Telecommunications Company (stc) is a leading brand in the telecommunications industry, working to enable digital transformation across Kuwait. The company is driven by its mission to support Kuwait Vision 2035, a strategy aimed at positioning the country as a major financial and commercial hub. As part of this strategy, it is focusing on expanding its activities with a focus on digital and advanced integrated communications solutions.

The company is committed to providing its customers – both individuals and enterprises – with a unique range of products and services that cater to their digital aspirations. This includes opportunities in telecommunications, entertainment, information, digital and data transfer services. It boasts more than a decade of excellence and has become the fastest-growing and most advanced telecoms operator in Kuwait, with the largest 5G network and a customer base of 2.3 million.

stc Kuwait focuses on four key pillars to create value while preparing the company for the future: delivering an end-to-end digital experience, enhancing core performance, reinventing customer experience to world-class standards and leveraging group synergies. Aspiring to a new digital age, stc creates innovative products and services to enable these digital pillars, combining smart technology and advanced systems to serve its customers, stakeholders, government entities and the local community. Through its digital platforms, solutions and services based on artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced digital analytics, stc empowers industries to thrive, shaping a sustainable future with deeper insight and accelerated growth.