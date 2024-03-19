Stellantis is a global powerhouse in the automotive industry, born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group in 2021. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Stellantis operates with a clear vision of providing innovative mobility solutions and sustainable transportation. The company’s extensive range of services includes automotive manufacturing, electric vehicles, and autonomous driving technologies.

Under the leadership of CEO Carlos Tavares, Stellantis has positioned itself as a leader in vehicle innovation with a strong focus on customer-centric services. The company’s commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology drives their global operations, catering to diverse market needs and preferences.

Stellantis leverages its vast experience and robust infrastructure to enhance the driving experience and meet the evolving demands of the automotive sector. By prioritising innovation and sustainability, Stellantis continues to shape the future of transportation, making significant strides in the development of electric and autonomous vehicles.