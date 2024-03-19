Stora Enso, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, is a global frontrunner in renewable materials. Founded in 1998, the company has grown to employ approximately 23,000 people worldwide under the leadership of CEO Annica Bresky. As a key player in the transformation towards a circular economy, Stora Enso focuses on sustainable solutions to meet the needs of its diverse clientele.

Specialising in biomaterials and wood products, Stora Enso leverages its deep-rooted industry expertise to deliver innovative packaging solutions and paper products. The company's commitment to sustainability is reflected in its comprehensive portfolio of renewable materials, designed to reduce environmental impact and promote a greener future.

Stora Enso's business strategy emphasises the importance of a circular economy, ensuring that its operations and products contribute positively to the environment. By continuously advancing in research and development, the company maintains its position at the forefront of the renewable materials industry, providing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.