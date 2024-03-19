Company Profile

Founded in 1941, Stryker is a renowned leader in the medical technology industry, headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan. With a workforce of 46,000 employees, Stryker is committed to improving healthcare by providing innovative products and services in orthopaedics, medical and surgical equipment, and neurotechnology. Their solutions are designed to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient outcomes.

Under the leadership of CEO Kevin A. Lobo, Stryker has consistently focused on quality and innovation, which has led to an impressive annual revenue of $17.11bn. The company's extensive portfolio includes advanced surgical equipment, patient handling systems, and a comprehensive range of orthopaedic implants. These offerings cater to a diverse array of medical needs and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare delivery.

Stryker's commitment to excellence is reflected in their continuous investment in research and development, as well as their dedication to customer satisfaction. By staying at the forefront of medical technology, Stryker aims to make healthcare better for patients and providers alike. Their global presence and strong market position make them a trusted partner in the healthcare industry.