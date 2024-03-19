Sumitomo Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leading integrated trading company founded in 1919. With a global network and a diversified portfolio, the company engages in multifaceted business activities. It operates through various segments including media, ICT, and lifestyle, offering a wide range of services across these sectors.

The corporation focuses on business investment, resource development, and logistics, leveraging its extensive expertise and connections to drive growth and innovation. Sumitomo Corporation is committed to creating sustainable value and contributing to the development of society.

With a strong presence in over 66 countries, Sumitomo Corporation continues to expand its influence globally. It also invests in real estate, IT services, and other innovative industries, solidifying its position as a key player in the global market. Under the leadership of CEO Masayuki Hyodo, Sumitomo Corporation remains dedicated to fostering a collaborative and forward-thinking business environment.