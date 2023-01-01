Profile Picture

Switch Datacenters

Profile Picture

Switch Datacenters is an Amsterdam-based data centre provider, which has been at the forefront of the region’s sustainability focus for the last 15 years. Its growing portfolio currently consists of multiple industry-leading data centres - comprising a total floor area of 45,000 sqft of white space, and an additional 170,000 sqft of white space under development - all of which are exclusively located in Amsterdam. 

 

Company Reports with Switch Datacenters

View All

Sustainability strategies and getting the public on-board

Switch Datacenters shares its strategy for reversing the industry’s reputation, garnering public support and cementing a presence in the Amsterdam market

Read more

Interviews with Switch Datacenters

View All

Edgar Van Essen

Managing Director of Switch DataCentres

Read more

Videos with Switch Datacenters

View All

Sustainability strategies, and getting the public on-board

Executives in Switch Datacenters

View All

Edgar Van Essen

Managing Director

Read more