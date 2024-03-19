Since its founding in 1970, Sysco Corporation has grown into a global leader in selling, marketing, and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco operates approximately 330 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. The company is dedicated to helping its customers succeed by providing superior products, operational support, and industry-leading solutions.

Sysco's comprehensive range of products and services includes everything from fresh produce and custom-cut meats to kitchen supplies and equipment. The company leverages its extensive supply chain network to offer timely delivery and consistent quality, ensuring that customers receive the best possible service. In addition to food products, Sysco provides a suite of restaurant and kitchen management tools, consulting services, and training programmes designed to enhance operational efficiency and profitability.

Under the leadership of CEO Kevin Hourican, Sysco continues to innovate and adapt to meet the evolving needs of the foodservice industry. With a commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and customer satisfaction, Sysco remains at the forefront of the industry, driving growth and success for its customers and stakeholders alike.