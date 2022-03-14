T-Mobile

T-Mobile was formed in 1994 as VoiceStream Wireless PCS, a subsidiary of Western Wireless Corporation. VoiceStream was acquired by Deutsche Telekom AG in 2001 and renamed T-Mobile USA, Inc. in 2002. The company’s headquarters are located in Bellevue, Washington, and Overland Park, Kansas. T-Mobile is a U.S. company with approximately 75,000 United States-based employees and approximately 150 employees located outside of the United States.