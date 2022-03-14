Profile Picture

T-Mobile

Profile Picture

T-Mobile was formed in 1994 as VoiceStream Wireless PCS, a subsidiary of Western Wireless Corporation. VoiceStream was acquired by Deutsche Telekom AG in 2001 and renamed T-Mobile USA, Inc. in 2002. The company’s headquarters are located in Bellevue, Washington, and Overland Park, Kansas. T-Mobile is a U.S. company with approximately 75,000 United States-based employees and approximately 150 employees located outside of the United States. 

Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website

Articles with T-Mobile

View All

Automated Logic: Making Critical Facilities Sustainable

Tyler Keller, Enterprise Account Executive for Automated Logic - Strategic Accounts, describes its winning approach in collaborating with T-Mobile

Alicia Chidsey, Director of CBRE’s partnership with T-Mobile

CBRE Director Alicia Chidsey, is the Alliance Director for CBRE’s T-Mobile account, and the first point-of-contact for their entire real-estate portfolio

Featured

Nicola Stopps and Simply Sustainable's climb to top of ESG

After shaping and implementing ESG strategy at major multinationals, Nicola Stopps then founded the ESG performance consultancy Simply Sustainable in 2010

Company Reports with T-Mobile

View All
Featured

How T-Mobile embraces sustainability

Telco giant T-Mobile sets ambitious goals while reaching 1.5 degree mark ‒ before it was even established as a standard

Read more

Interviews with T-Mobile

View All
Featured

Chad Wilkerson

Director of Sustainability and Infrastructure Sourcing, T-Mobile

Read more

Videos with T-Mobile

View All

Automated Logic: Making Critical Facilities Sustainable

Alicia Chidsey, Director of CBRE’s partnership with T-Mobile

Featured

How T-Mobile embraces sustainability.

Executives in T-Mobile

View All

Mike Simpson

Chief Procurement Officer

Read more

Chad Wilkerson

Director of Sustainability and Infrastructure Sourcing

Read more