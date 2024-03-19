Taaleem, which means education in Arabic, has been establishing, operating, and managing early childhood, primary and secondary schools in Dubai since its inception in 2003. The organisation seeks to raise regional educational standards through the committed development of each individual student’s talents and passions, facilitated and supported by the recruitment of top international educators and the implementation of international education policies, operations and global best practice. Each project is tailored to answer the specific educational requirements of a wide range of families by offering top international curricula including The National Curriculum for England, The American Curriculum and the International Baccalaureate Curriculum.