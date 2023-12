Taiga Cloud

Dedicated to powering Generative AI (GenAI), Taiga Cloud (part of The Northern Data Group) provides Generative AI Infrastructure-as-a-Service through its clean energy data centres located across Europe. Taiga Cloud is Europe’s first, largest and cleanest cloud service provider that is dedicated to GenAI with more than 20,000 NVIDIA GPUs from the latest H100s through the A100s to A6000 technology—all powered by 100% clean energy.