Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 1781, Takeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. With a commitment to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to people worldwide, Takeda focuses on the research and development of highly innovative medicines that make a difference in people's lives. The company's therapeutic areas of focus include Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neuroscience, Rare Diseases, and Plasma-Derived Therapies.

Takeda operates with the highest ethical standards and a deep-rooted commitment to improving patient outcomes and quality of life. As a leader in the pharmaceutical industry, Takeda leverages its scientific expertise, operational capabilities, and global footprint to deliver transformative treatments. The company's collaborative approach and partnerships with healthcare providers, academic institutions, and other industry players ensure the continuous advancement of medical science and patient care.

With over 50,000 employees globally, Takeda promotes a diverse and inclusive workplace that fosters innovation and growth. The company embraces sustainability and corporate responsibility, striving to positively impact communities and the environment. Takeda's dedication to patients, people, and the planet is reflected in its ambitious goals and ongoing efforts to address the world's most pressing healthcare challenges.