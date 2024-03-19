Company Profile

TAQA, established in 2005, is a leading energy and water solutions provider headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. With a global footprint, TAQA focuses on delivering comprehensive energy solutions, including power generation, water desalination, and oil and gas operations, ensuring energy security and sustainability for communities worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA has expanded its operations and strengthened its commitment to sustainability. The company operates diverse assets and infrastructure, managing complex projects that contribute to the economic development and environmental stewardship of the regions they serve.

TAQA's strategic focus on innovation and efficiency drives its mission to provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and expertise, TAQA addresses the growing energy demands while promoting sustainable practices and reducing environmental impact. The company's dedication to excellence positions it as a key player in the global energy sector.