Profile Picture

Tata Consultancy Services

Profile Picture

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation which has partnered with many of the world’s largest businesses in their growth and transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS is a subsidiary of Tata Group, India’s largest multinational business group, and offers a consulting-led, cognitive-powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

Visit Partner Website

Company Reports with Tata Consultancy Services

View All

TCS drives e-mobility through future-ready ecosystems

Laksh Parthasarathy, Global Business Head - Smart Mobility Group at Tata Consultancy Services, enables firms and consumers move into the mobility ecosystem

Read more

Interviews with Tata Consultancy Services

View All

Laksh Parthasarathy

Laksh Parthasarathy, Global Business Head - Smart Mobility Group at Tata Consultancy Services

Read more

Videos with Tata Consultancy Services

View All

TCS drives e-mobility through future-ready ecosystems

Executives in Tata Consultancy Services

View All

Laksh Parthasarathy

Global Business Head - Smart Mobility Group at Tata Consultancy Services

Read more