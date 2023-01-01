Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. The company is a US$6bn organisation with 158,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1262 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. Tech Mahindra is the fastest growing brand in ‘brand strength’ and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally.