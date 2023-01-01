Tech Mahindra
Vision We will continue to RISE to be an agile, customer-centric and purpose-led company delivering best-in-class technology led business solutions for our stakeholders. We Are What We Do Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to RISE. We are a US$5.1 bn organisation with 141,100+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1123 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, blockchain, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and more to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognised amongst the ‘2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World’ by Corporate Knights.
Company Reports with Tech Mahindra
View All
Executives in Tech Mahindra
View All