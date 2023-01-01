Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust is geographically one of the largest NHS Foundation Trusts in the country, spanning County Durham and Darlington, Teesside, North Yorkshire and York and Selby, providing mental health and learning disability services to the people in our care. We deliver a range of community and inpatient care across adult mental health, children and young people’s services (CAMHS), mental health services for older people and forensic services. There are 7,500 staff working across more than 90 sites, including Foss Park, a new state of the art 72-bed hospital in York which opened in 2020. With an annual operating income of over £420 million, we work in partnership with local authorities, clinical commissioning groups, voluntary organisations, the private sector, as well as the people we care for, their carers and the public. We develop and deliver cutting edge mental health research through our partnerships with universities, research funders, neighbouring NHS trusts and other non-NHS organisations. We sponsor prestigious national research programme grants in behavioural activation, each in excess of £2M. With an emphasis on providing research which is relevant and will make a difference to the lives of local people and those we care for, we deliver local, national and international research studies across the age span including questionnaire studies, psychological therapy, dementia sleep studies and drug trials, and a world-first COVID-19 vaccination study. Staying at the forefront of digital innovation, we pilot industry leading healthcare technology to improve our mental health services and the care we provide. We were the first in the country, and possibly the world, to introduce a portable and wireless ECG device for mental health patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering safe and socially distant care.