Telehouse France

 Telehouse France  is a provider of industry-leading data centre colocation services, with global connectivity and reach. Ideally located, the Telehouse Paris campus is home to on of the most carrier-dense data centre ecosystem in Europe, including leading internet exchanges, cloud service providers, ISPs, ASPs and much more. Telehouse is an international data centre service provider owned by KDDI, a Japanese Fortune 500 company and one of the top 10 telecommunications companies in the world.

 

Data Center Monitoring redefined by Elco and Telehouse

Small is beautiful and far more effective. This philosophy from Telehouse France is driving its most favoured partnership with Elco Solutions.

Telehouse France launches game-changing data hub

Sami Slim CEO of Telehouse France explains the business case behind Telehouse France’s new strategic implementation as digital migration surges and prices

Sami Slim

CEO of Telehouse France

TELEHOUSE FRANCE PUTS MARSEILLE ON THE GLOBAL COMMS HUB MAP

Sami Slim

Deputy director

