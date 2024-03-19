Tencent Holdings

Tencent, founded in 1998, is a global technology company headquartered in Shenzhen, China. With over 113,000 employees, Tencent has grown into a multifaceted entity delivering a wide array of digital services and products worldwide. The company is led by CEO Ma Huateng, who has been instrumental in driving Tencent's vision and growth.

Renowned for its innovative approach, Tencent operates across various segments including social networking, online gaming, and cloud computing. Its social networking platforms, such as WeChat and QQ, have become integral parts of daily life in China and beyond. Tencent's online gaming division is one of the largest in the world, offering popular titles that engage millions of users globally.

In addition to its core digital services, Tencent has made significant strides in FinTech, artificial intelligence, and e-commerce. The company's cloud computing solutions cater to businesses of all sizes, providing robust and scalable options. Tencent's commitment to technological advancement and digital transformation continues to position it as a leader in the global tech industry.