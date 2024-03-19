Tesla, founded in 2003, has revolutionised the automotive industry with its focus on electric vehicles and sustainable energy solutions. Headquartered in Austin, United States, Tesla's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy through innovative products and solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Elon Musk, Tesla has expanded its offerings to include energy storage systems and solar panels, in addition to its renowned electric vehicles. The company's dedication to innovation and environmental sustainability has positioned it as a leader in the renewable energy sector.

With a workforce of 140,000 employees, Tesla continues to push the boundaries of technology and sustainability. Its commitment to reducing the world's dependence on fossil fuels is reflected in its diverse range of products and its continuous pursuit of cutting-edge automotive and energy solutions.