Texas Instruments, founded in 1930, is a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company specialises in the design and production of analog chips and embedded processors, among other key technologies. With a workforce of 34,000 talented employees, Texas Instruments has a strong commitment to innovation and engineering excellence.

Under the leadership of CEO Haviv Ilan, the company has continued to expand its influence across various sectors, including industrial automation, automotive electronics, and education technology. Texas Instruments is renowned for its development of microcontrollers, wireless connectivity solutions, and power management systems, which are integral to modern electronic devices and systems.

Texas Instruments' dedication to advancing technology is reflected in its broad range of services and products. From analog chips to embedded processors, the company plays a crucial role in shaping the future of electronics, driving progress in industries such as automotive, industrial, and educational technology. Texas Instruments remains at the forefront of semiconductor innovation, fostering technological advancements that impact everyday life around the world.