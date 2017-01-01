Profile Picture

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) was established in 2018 as a closed joint stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia to drive the development of The Red Sea Project, a regenerative tourism destination along Saudi Arabia’s west coast, and one of three giga-projects announced by HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in 2017. The Red Sea Project will be an exquisite sanctuary offering indulgent experiences, seamlessly customized to the unique needs of each visitor. The site encompasses an archipelago of more than 90 pristine islands, miles of sweeping desert and dramatic landscapes that include volcanoes, and canyons.

Pushing design and manufacturing boundaries in The Red Sea

Grankraft Industries is a key partner of The Red Sea Development Company developing some of the most futuristic hospitality resorts ever seen on water

CCE builds strong foundations with Red Sea

Regional Director Joseph Sarkis explains the changing face of KSA construction and its work with the Red Sea Development Company

The Red Sea Development Company: designing and building

Ian Williamson highlights TRSDC’s design-and-build strategy

Ian Williamson

Chief Project and Delivery Officer, The Red Sea Development Company

CCE builds strong foundations with Red Sea

Ian Williamson

Chief Project and Delivery Officer

