Tomei Consolidated Berhad

Founded in 1968, Tomei Consolidated Berhad (Tomei) is an established Jeweller listed on the Bursa Malaysia stock exchange. Tomei’s expertise lies in the retail and manufacturing of gold and jewellery, with more than 60 outlets in Malaysia. Dedicated to flourishing in the face of change and adversity, Tomei is an evergreen brand, committed to ‘creating masterpieces worthy of legacies’.