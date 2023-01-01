Tosca Ltd

Tosca is a global leader in reusable plastic packaging and pallet pooling. With a focus on bringing more efficiency, visibility, and sustainability to supply chains, Tosca incorporates their high-quality reusable packaging with the internet of things (IoT) to share critical insights with customers such as location data, temperature tracking, tracing of foot traffic near assets in stores and more. The combination of reusable packaging and IoT brings insights that enable partners to be more reactive and nimble to supply chain needs, thus creating a more sustainable and cost efficient business.

The company goes above and beyond the necessary to achieve more than just packaging waste reduction. It prides itself on eliminating wasted miles, space, and labour—optimising critical costs of supply chain businesses.