Toshiba, established in 1875, is a global technology leader headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company has built a reputation for innovation across various sectors, including electronics, energy solutions, and infrastructure systems. Toshiba continues to drive advancements in technology to create a better future for society.

The company provides a wide range of products and services, focusing on storage solutions, industrial ICT solutions, and more. With a strong commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, Toshiba aims to contribute positively to the communities it serves.

Under the leadership of CEO Goro Yanase, Toshiba strives to uphold its legacy of excellence and innovation. The company leverages its extensive experience and technological expertise to deliver high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers worldwide.