TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom is the result of two of Australia’s leading telecommunications companies coming together to deliver exceptional mobile and fixed network experiences for around 7.5 million Australians. From outstanding fixed line connectivity to an innovative 5G rollout that’s on track to cover 85% of the population in 10 of Australia’s largest cities and regions by the end of 2021, TPG Telecom is connecting Australia for the better.