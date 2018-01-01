Tyler ISD

As the largest school district in Northeast Texas, Tyler ISD encompasses 193 square miles, maintains 36 campus and auxiliary facilities, and serves an enrollment of over 18,000 students. The district comprises four high schools, a Career & Technology Center, two Innovative K-8 schools, four middle schools, 15 elementary schools, and one special education campus. The District's campus improvement plans enable administrators and teachers at each campus to implement programs responsive to the particular needs of its individual student body.

With successful student outcomes as the primary objective, Tyler ISD takes strong measures to ensure a positive, safe and orderly learning environment, to instil self-discipline, and enforce standards of excellence throughout the system.

An array of programs and opportunities expand beyond Tyler ISD in this culture-rich community. Located midway between Dallas, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana, Tyler is a garden city of over 100,000 known for its roses and scenic beauty. Community assets such as the Caldwell Zoo, East Texas Symphony Orchestra, Tyler Museum of Art, and the Hudnall Planetarium afford opportunities for field trips that expand learning beyond the normal classroom experience. In addition, Tyler ISD offers access to nationally recognised higher education programs through partnerships with The University of Texas at Tyler and Tyler Junior College.