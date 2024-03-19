Company Profile

UATP, also known as Universal Air Travel Plan, is a global network that provides innovative payment solutions. First established in 1936, the company has evolved into one of the largest global payment platforms in the world, priding itself on offering a secure and efficient way for businesses to manage payments.

The company also makes it easy for businesses to make or accept any type of payment, in addition to opening new markets, driving growth and reducing costs for merchants, vendors and agents. Its service offerings include charge cards, AFP processing and UATP One, which is for processing all forms of payment much like a payment service provider. The platform allows for fast and easy implementations, which significantly reduces the complexity and cost associated with payment processing.



Offering detailed insights, UATP’s network can support a wide range of payment options and currencies from around the world. Its technology can successfully adapt to modern systems to simplify payment processes for businesses. These systems integrate seamlessly with existing systems, which leads to overall risk reduction, decreased complexity and lowered costs – all while equipping businesses with the tools for successful payment management.