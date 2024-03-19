Founded in 1998, UniCredit Group has over 150 years of experience in providing comprehensive financial services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, UniCredit operates across 17 countries with a diverse range of banking and financial products and services. The group serves millions of clients, including individuals, businesses, and institutions, with a focus on fostering sustainable growth and development.

Under the leadership of CEO Andrea Orcel, UniCredit Group continues to innovate in the financial sector, leveraging advanced technology and extensive market expertise. The group offers a wide array of services, including corporate and investment banking, retail banking, asset management, and more, to cater to the diverse needs of its clientele. UniCredit's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has cemented its position as a leading financial institution in Europe.

UniCredit Group's robust presence in the financial markets is supported by its strong revenue and extensive employee base. The group's dedication to providing top-notch financial solutions is evident in its comprehensive service offerings, which range from financing and risk management to financial advisory and treasury services. UniCredit is committed to maintaining high ethical standards and ensuring long-term value for its stakeholders.