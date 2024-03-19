UnitedHealth Group, founded in 1980 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, is a diversified health and well-being company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone. With a broad range of services and capabilities, they serve millions of individuals worldwide, providing innovative health care solutions and fostering a modernised healthcare ecosystem.

Under the leadership of CEO Andrew Witty, UnitedHealth Group operates through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which offers health care benefits, and Optum, which provides health services through technology and data-driven insights. The company's comprehensive approach integrates clinical expertise with advanced data analytics to improve patient outcomes, reduce health care costs, and enhance the quality of care.

UnitedHealth Group's commitment to innovation and excellence is reflected in its continuous efforts to leverage technology and data to create more efficient and effective health care systems. Serving more than 140 million people worldwide, the company remains focused on its mission to help people live healthier lives and make the health system work better for everyone.