University of the Witwatersrand

Wits is strategically located in Johannesburg, a world-class city, with countless opportunities for students and staff to engage with and present solutions that will contribute to our country's knowledge base and build our future. With more than 200 000 graduates in its 98-year history, Wits has and will continue to make its mark nationally and internationally. Wits scholars excel globally in areas of research that directly affect society and the future of our planet, including climate change, energy, technology and health. Wits has been ranked in the 201 – 250 band in the Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings 2021. We are also ranked as the best university in Africa in the 2020 Academic Ranking of World Universities where it has been placed in the 200 – 300 band.