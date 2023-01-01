Upstream Rehabilitation

With more than 1,200 locations in 28 states, Upstream Rehabilitation is the largest provider dedicated to outpatient physical therapy in the United States.

To our patients, we commit to providing the most effective, clinically superior physical therapy humanly possible at a fair price. The measure of our success will be found in the trust we build and in the hearts of those we heal.

To our associates, we commit to providing a positive, respectful, and fair work environment. We will invest in their professional growth to ensure a compassionate and knowledgeable team of professionals. The virtues of integrity, honesty, and loyalty will make up the moral fibre that bonds us. Our culture is driven by values and principles.

At Upstream Rehabilitation, we are committed to leading the way to good health – it is our business. We strive to provide an inclusive work environment where our differences are celebrated for the value they bring to our communities, our patients, and our teammates, and we commit to continuing our focus on diversifying every level of our workforce accordingly.