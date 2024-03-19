Valero Energy

Valero, founded in 1980 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, is a leading international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels, petrochemical products, and power. As an integral part of the energy sector, Valero operates 15 petroleum refineries and 14 ethanol plants across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The company's diverse portfolio includes refining, marketing, and renewable energy solutions, ensuring a robust and adaptable presence in the energy market. With a commitment to operational excellence, Valero continuously enhances its processes and technologies to provide reliable energy while maintaining a focus on environmental sustainability.

Under the leadership of CEO R. Lane Riggs, Valero is dedicated to delivering value to its shareholders, customers, and communities. The company’s strategic approach combines innovation with responsible stewardship, positioning it as a key player in the global energy landscape.