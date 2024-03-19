Founded in 1899, Vinci is a global leader in concessions, construction, and energy. With its headquarters located in Rueil-Malmaison, France, Vinci has grown into a multinational corporation that employs over 119,000 individuals worldwide. The company is committed to delivering high-quality infrastructure and public works projects that enhance the quality of life and promote sustainable development.

Under the leadership of CEO Xavier Huillard, Vinci operates through an integrated business model that ensures the successful delivery of projects across various sectors. The company’s core activities include construction, concessions, and energy, focusing on creating long-term value for its stakeholders. Vinci’s expertise spans a wide range of services, from large-scale infrastructure projects to energy-efficient solutions, making it a trusted partner for both public and private sector clients.

Vinci’s dedication to innovation and excellence has positioned it as a leader in the industry. The company’s extensive portfolio of services includes construction, concessions, energy, infrastructure, contracting, and public works. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, Vinci continues to develop projects that not only meet current demands but also anticipate future needs, ensuring a lasting positive impact on communities and the environment.