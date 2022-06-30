VodafoneZiggo

VodafoneZiggo is a leading Dutch company that provides fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses. As of June 30, 2022, VodafoneZiggo has approximately 7.3 million homes connected to a Ziggo-cable, 5,5 million mobile customers, nearly 4 million TV-customers, and 1,5 million converged customers. VodafoneZiggo is a joint venture by Liberty Global, the largest international TV and broadband internet company, and Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunication companies. For more information, go to www.vodafoneziggo.nl