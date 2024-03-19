Profile Picture
Volvo Group

Volvo Group Company Facts
HQ Location
Gothenburg, Sweden
Employee Count
104000
CEO
Martin Lundstedt
Revenue
$54.4bn

Founded in 1927, Volvo Group is a global leader in sustainable transport solutions. Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Volvo Group’s mission is to drive prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions. With 104,000 employees and operations across 190 markets, the company is dedicated to shaping the future of transportation with innovative and efficient solutions.

Volvo Group’s robust portfolio includes commercial vehicles, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines. The company also offers comprehensive financial services to support its customers globally. With a strong focus on quality, safety, and environmental care, Volvo Group continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices.

Under the leadership of CEO Martin Lundstedt, Volvo Group is committed to pushing the boundaries of technological advancements and sustainability. By integrating new technologies and adapting to market changes, the company aims to provide transport solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers and society at large.

Keywords and Services
commercial vehicles
construction equipment
marine and industrial engines
financial services
transport solutions
Executives in Volvo Group

Peter Voorhoeve

President Volvo Group Australia

