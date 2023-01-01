Walgreens Boots Alliance

“As an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, we play a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem.”

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) is an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities.

A trusted, global innovator in retail pharmacy with approximately 13,000 locations across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, WBA plays a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem. The company is reimagining local healthcare and well-being for all as part of its purpose – to create more joyful lives through better health. Through dispensing medicines, improving access to a wide range of health services, providing high quality health and beauty products and offering anytime, anywhere convenience across its digital platforms, WBA is shaping the future of healthcare.

WBA has more than 315,000 team members and a presence in nine countries through its portfolio of consumer brands: Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides in Mexico and Ahumada in Chile. Additionally, WBA has a portfolio of healthcare-focused investments located in several countries, including China and the U.S.

The company is proud of its contributions to healthy communities, a healthy planet, an inclusive workplace and a sustainable planet. WBA has been recognised for its commitment to operating sustainably: it is an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and was named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies in 2022 as well as Fast Company Most Innovative Companies 2022.