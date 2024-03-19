Founded in 1962, Walmart has grown to become one of the world's largest retailers. Headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, the company operates a vast network of stores and an extensive e-commerce platform. Walmart serves millions of customers globally, offering a wide range of products from groceries to electronics, ensuring convenience and affordability for all.

Under the leadership of CEO Doug McMillon, Walmart has continually innovated and expanded its services. The company is committed to leveraging technology to improve supply chain efficiency and enhance the customer shopping experience. Walmart's robust ecommerce platform provides customers with a seamless online shopping experience, meeting the evolving needs of today's digital consumers.

Walmart’s mission is to help people save money and live better. The company achieves this through its diverse offerings, including financial services and health and wellness products. Walmart remains dedicated to sustainability, community engagement, and creating opportunities for growth and development among its employees and partners.