The Walt Disney Company, headquartered in Burbank, California, is a global entertainment leader renowned for its diverse range of services. Founded in 1923, the company has grown to become a household name in media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products, and interactive media. With a commitment to creativity and innovation, Disney touches the hearts of millions worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Bob Iger, Disney continues to expand its influence across various sectors. The company’s media networks division includes ABC Television Network and ESPN, among others. Meanwhile, its parks and resorts division operates some of the most visited theme parks and resorts around the globe, offering magical experiences that bring Disney stories to life.

Disney's studio entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings, and live stage plays. Additionally, the consumer products and interactive media businesses provide a wide range of products from toys to video games, all inspired by Disney's beloved characters and stories. With a workforce of 225,000, Disney remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled entertainment and experiences.