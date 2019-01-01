Profile Picture

Westfall Technik & Arkestro

Westfall Technik is a global holding company which provides highly-productive plastics manufacturing solutions to the medical, consumer packaging and consumer goods industries. Westfall Technik's competitive advantages include modern automated systems, correlative moulding processes, and effective industry 4.0 concepts. Brand owners can expect high-quality products at an excellent value, a fast response for decreased time-to-market, 100% inspection and traceability from pellet to pallet, supply chain security compliance, and reliability from a trustworthy team. For more information, visit https://www.westfall-technik.com/.

Arkestro is the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform. Built to amplify the impact of procurement’s influence, Arkestro helps enterprises deliver a 2-5x lift on cost savings attributed to everyday purchasing and sourcing cycles. Top enterprises leverage Arkestro’s behavioural science, game theory and machine learning to predict and win faster value across every category of addressable spend. Learn more at arkestro.com

Westfall Technik and Arkestro lead Predictive Procurement

Westfall Technik’s David Schultz and Arkestro’s Edmund Zagorin explain how machine learning and game theory can benefit supply chains across industries

David Schultz

Chief Supply Chain Executive, Westfall Technik

Edmund Zagorin

Founder and CEO, Arkestro

